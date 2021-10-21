Maple Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $540.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $333.31 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $585.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.08.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

