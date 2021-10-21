MAPS Market Cap Tops $49.57 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One MAPS coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $49.57 million and approximately $736,215.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005176 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,846,785 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

