Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to report $75.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8,834.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $247.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.65 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

