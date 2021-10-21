Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to report $75.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8,834.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $247.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.65 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.