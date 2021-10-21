Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 6.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.84. 457,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,651,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.
A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.
The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -132.39 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 106.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 382,367 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 97.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,671 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
