Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 6.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.84. 457,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,651,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -132.39 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 106.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 382,367 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 97.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,671 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

