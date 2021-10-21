Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,176 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

