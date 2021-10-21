Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
MRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $416.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
Featured Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.