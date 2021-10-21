Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

MRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $416.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

