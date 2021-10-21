MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $497.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $485.00 to $497.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.00.

MarketAxess stock traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.13. 7,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.65. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $396.17 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

