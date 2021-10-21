Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $61.69 million and $7.52 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00191391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 952,737,300 coins and its circulating supply is 495,712,144 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.