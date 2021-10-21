Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $4.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $19.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 85,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $166.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

