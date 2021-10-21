Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $166.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

