Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $166.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

