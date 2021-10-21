Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.85

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $168.85 and last traded at $167.05, with a volume of 10117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $289,618,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,108 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $166,729,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

