Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 12,985 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $642.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.48 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $658.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.