Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 42,865 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Qorvo worth $20,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.56 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

