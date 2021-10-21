Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 430,987 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1,448.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,987 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.47% of Urban Outfitters worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

