Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7,919.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,251 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,736,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,666,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after buying an additional 169,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

