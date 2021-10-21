Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

NYSE COP opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

