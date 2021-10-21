Marshall Wace LLP Buys 73,922 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,337.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $20,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $274.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

