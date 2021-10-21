Marshall Wace LLP Has $18.10 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 131.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Cenovus Energy worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

