Marshall Wace LLP Has $19.19 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 785.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 47,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

