Marshall Wace LLP Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 725.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,016 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Anaplan worth $21,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Anaplan by 366.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Anaplan by 10.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Anaplan by 541.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $10,591,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAN opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

