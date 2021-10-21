Marshall Wace LLP Has $24.31 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 346,831 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

