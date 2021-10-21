Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.67% of Silvergate Capital worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $58,874,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SI. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $147.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $187.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

