Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of FOX worth $21,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last 90 days. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

