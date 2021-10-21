Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 346.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,060 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after acquiring an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,754,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,256,000 after acquiring an additional 139,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

