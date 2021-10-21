Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $25.51 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $109.19 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

