Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,700,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of CBRE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $103.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

