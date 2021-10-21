Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 79,378 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 523.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $277.26 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,540.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

