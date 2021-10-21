Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,125 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Tapestry worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TPR opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

