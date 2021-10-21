Marshall Wace LLP Sells 370,880 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 370,880 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $21,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $163.73 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.52 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

