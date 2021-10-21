Marshall Wace LLP Takes $24.37 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.