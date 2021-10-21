Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $78,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

NYSE:MLM opened at $381.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

