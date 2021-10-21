Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,013 shares of company stock worth $150,274. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

