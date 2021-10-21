Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.59% of Masonite International worth $70,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,149 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 27.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 205,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.