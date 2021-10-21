MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Acadian Asset Management bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MasTec by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,307,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,868,000 after buying an additional 399,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 92,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

