Master Contract Token Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $185,017.94 and $72,014.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.22 or 0.06550538 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00090001 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

