Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.84. 21,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $344.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,634 shares of company stock worth $240,523,101. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

