Mastercard (MA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Mastercard to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $356.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,634 shares of company stock worth $240,523,101 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

