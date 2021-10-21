Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $177.13

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.13 and last traded at $176.43, with a volume of 206355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.28, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

