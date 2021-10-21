Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Materialise has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. On average, analysts expect Materialise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Materialise alerts:

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Materialise has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Materialise stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Materialise worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.