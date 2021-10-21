Matthew Neagle Sells 2,500 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $20,663,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $9,902,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

