Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Matthews International worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Matthews International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Matthews International by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Matthews International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MATW. Sidoti assumed coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

