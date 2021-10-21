MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $83,377.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $787,419.64 and $83,377.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,557.23 or 1.00089022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.33 or 0.00315720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00505941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00196164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

