Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,932 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of Maxar Technologies worth $40,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAXR opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,968.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

