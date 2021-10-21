Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 52.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $424,039.65 and approximately $173.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

