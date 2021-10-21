Maxcoin Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $424,039.65 and $173.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,773.57 or 1.00160472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00054964 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00313290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00505263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00196119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.