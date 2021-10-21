M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.88

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.88 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 173,936 shares changing hands.

SAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.60) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £195.00 million and a P/E ratio of -69.35.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

