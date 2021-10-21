McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $63,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 1,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $4,458,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $239.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

