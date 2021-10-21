McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

