McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $206.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

